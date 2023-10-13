Save the Children review: Girls want professional careers, seek family support 

Where girls aspire to enter income-generating professions, some parents prefer their children to conform to traditional expectations of being 'well-behaved girls.'

This insight comes from a review of a campaign by Save the Children on Thursday, reads a press release.

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, Save the Children Bangladesh conducted a month-long campaign called 'Girl Talk_Balbo Ami Shuno Sobai' in 64 districts of the country through direct and online channels where girls between the ages of 13- 19 years answered some questions about their dreams, aspirations and expressed their hope and expectation from their family.

Along with teenage girls from 64 districts, their families, guardians, and local dignitaries also participated in this campaign and more than 21 thousand people from across the country responded.