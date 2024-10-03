HSC results within 15 to 17 October

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of this year that stopped midway are likely to be published any day between 15 and 17 October.

The education boards have sent proposals to the government to publish the results on any of these three days.

Mentioning about this proposal, chairman of Dhaka Education Board and president of Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee Tapan Kumar Sarker told Prothom Alo that they are expecting to have a date for publication of the results soon.

More to follow…