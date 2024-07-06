Anti-quota procession starts from DU, BCL takes position at Modhur Canteen

Students and job seekers on Saturday resumed their movement on their four-point demand including cancellation of the quota system in government jobs by the reinstatement of the circular issued by the government in 2018.

The protesters, under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ , brought out a protest procession from the DU central library premises at around 3:15pm.

Although the protestors were not obstructed, the leaders and activists of the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League took position at the Modhur Canteen of Dhaka University.