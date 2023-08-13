Seminar explores women's role in corporate law practice

A thought-provoking seminar titled ‘Women in Corporate Law Practice: Is It Really A More Convenient Choice?’ was convened on 10 August 2023, at North South University's Moot Court Room.

Hosted by the department of law, The event sought to explore into the realities and intricacies surrounding the involvement of women in the corporate legal landscape, stated a press release.

Distinguished legal expert, fonder-managing partner at ‘The Legal Circle’ and an advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court, barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman took the stage as the keynote speaker. Meanwhile, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at North South University Abdur Rob Khan graced the event as the chief guest.