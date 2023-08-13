Seminar explores women's role in corporate law practice

A thought-provoking seminar titled ‘Women in Corporate Law Practice: Is It Really A More Convenient Choice?’ was convened on 10 August 2023, at North South University's Moot Court Room.
Hosted by the department of law, The event sought to explore into the realities and intricacies surrounding the involvement of women in the corporate legal landscape, stated a press release.
Distinguished legal expert, fonder-managing partner at ‘The Legal Circle’ and an advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court, barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman took the stage as the keynote speaker. Meanwhile, dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at North South University Abdur Rob Khan graced the event as the chief guest.
The seminar commenced with an opening remark from Arafat Hosen Khan, chairman of the department of Law at North South University. He commented, although we see women participation in every sector it took 30 years to have a woman judge in the appellate division.
He at the time hoped for the students in the audience to get valuable insight of what’s happening in the field and how they can prepare for it.
Anita Ghazi Rahman's speech resonated with the audience as she traced the evolution of women's participation in law both locally and globally. Even in 1968, a leading property law book from the USA termed women as property. The situation in the UK, Canada, Australia and Europe were quite similar back then.
“Considering all this, Bangladesh is not that far behind. Our constitution ensures equality for women and we have affirmative action to ensure it. So compared to the prolonged struggles of women in other countries, we started at a better position,” she continued.
Anita Ghazi Rahman at the time questioned the perceived advantages of women opting for corporate law, challenging notions of predictability and work-life balance.
She illuminated the intricacies of the corporate legal environment, debunking myths and showcasing the multifaceted nature of career paths. She furthermore emphasised that true empowerment lies in equipping women with information and support to make informed choices.
The chief guest, Abdur Rob Khan in his speech commented on temperament and gender roles. He disagrees with any dichotomy of profession and gender role as sometimes, as he describes it, 'the job makes the person'.
The seminar concluded with a note of thanks by Nasmin Jabin Noor, senior lecturer at the department of law at North South University. The event provided a platform for students and attendees to engage in a question-answer session, fostering a stimulating exchange of ideas.