ULAB soars in WURI rankings as the only Bangladeshi university in top 100

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has secured the top position among Bangladeshi universities according to the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking 2024, reports a press release.

ULAB's position solidifies its standing as the sole Bangladeshi university within the WURI Top 100 and has achieved a prestigious ranking of 69th in the coveted Global Top 300 Innovative Universities demonstrating a steady rise from its previous positions of 100th in 2021, 96th in 2022, and 75th in 2023.