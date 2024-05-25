National University won’t postpone exams despite cyclone
The National University will not postpone the examinations scheduled for Sunday, though a cyclone is expected to make landfall in coastal areas.
Ataur Rahman, the public relations director of the university, made the disclosure to Prothom Alo this afternoon, saying that they still have no plan to halt the examinations.
He explained that the cyclone is anticipated to make landfall in the evening on Sunday, following completion of the exams.
Moreover, the examination centres are located in district towns, or in areas that are less likely to experience the severe effects of the cyclone.
The National University official, however, assured that the authorities will make necessary decisions if an emergency situation arises.
Fourth-year students from various colleges under the university are scheduled to take their exams across the country on the day, he mentioned.
According to the meteorological department, there is a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to intensify into a cyclone by this evening. The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been instructed to hoist local cautionary signal-3.
The disaster management and relief ministry has instructed six districts—Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola—to make special preparations.
As of the latest updates at 12:00 PM, the deep depression was approximately 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port, and 425 km south of Payra port.