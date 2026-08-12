HSC admission: No entry test, applications likely from 15 Sept

Applications for admission to Class 11 at the higher secondary level for the upcoming academic year may begin on 15 September.

The admission process is expected to be completed by 10 November, with classes scheduled to begin on 12 November.

As in previous years, students will be admitted based on their SSC and equivalent examination results, with no admission test.

Applications will be submitted online through a centralised system, and admissions will be conducted based on merit and students’ order of preference.