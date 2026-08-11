SSC result re-scrutiny begins: How to apply, as outlined by education boards
The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published on Monday. As in previous years, students dissatisfied with their results will have the opportunity to apply for re-scrutiny. They will have one week to submit their applications.
This year, however, the procedure for applying for re-scrutiny, or challenging an examination script, has been changed.
According to a notice issued by the Dhaka Education Board on Monday, students dissatisfied with their published results can apply for re-scrutiny from 11 to 17 August. The application procedure has been revised this year.
Students must visit the designated re-scrutiny portal (https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd) and enter their roll and registration numbers in the respective fields, then select their education board from the drop-down menu and click the ‘Submit’ button.
They will then be required to provide a mobile phone number. An SMS containing the re-scrutiny result will be sent to this number once the results are published.
On the next screen, students will be able to view their subject-wise results. To have the result of one or more subjects re-scrutinised, they must select the relevant subjects and click the ‘Pay Fee’ button.
A fee of Tk 150 will be charged for each paper. For subjects consisting of two papers, applications must be submitted for both papers.
The amount payable will be displayed on the following screen. Fees can be paid through bKash, Nagad or Sonali Seba. Detailed instructions on how to make the payment are available by clicking the ‘Help’ button on the aforementioned portal.
After paying the fee, applicants must return to the application portal and click the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application.
It should be noted that after an application has been submitted following payment of the fee, students may add further subjects by following the same procedure. However, they will not need to provide their mobile phone number again.
If an applicant needs to modify or amend the application before paying the fee, they can click the ‘Delete’ button to withdraw the selected subjects for which the fee has not yet been paid and then select new subjects.
Once the fee has been paid, however, the subjects included in the application cannot be withdrawn, and the fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.
No manual applications will be accepted.