SSC result re-scrutiny begins: How to apply, as outlined by education boards

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published on Monday. As in previous years, students dissatisfied with their results will have the opportunity to apply for re-scrutiny. They will have one week to submit their applications.

This year, however, the procedure for applying for re-scrutiny, or challenging an examination script, has been changed.

According to a notice issued by the Dhaka Education Board on Monday, students dissatisfied with their published results can apply for re-scrutiny from 11 to 17 August. The application procedure has been revised this year.