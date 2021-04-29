4 IU teachers selected for Erasmus Training in Turkey

Four teachers of different faculties of the Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia have been selected for the Erasmus training programme in Turkey, reports UNB.

A press release, signed by IU acting registrar M Ataur Rahman, was issued in this regard on Wednesday night.

The teachers selected for the programme are-- professor M Mahbubur Rahman of Information and Communication Technology department under Engineering and Technology faculty, professor M Kamal Uddin of Statistics department under Sciences faculty, professor M Rezuanul Islam of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering department under the Biological Sciences faculty and professor M Mizanoor Rahman of Accounting and Information Systems department under Business Administration faculty of the university.