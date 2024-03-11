Schools in Ramadan
Different schools announce holiday for Tuesday, and waiting for next directives
The Appellate Division on Monday did not stay the High Court order that suspended the government decision to keep schools open during the holy month of Ramadan.
Besides, the writ filed by the state seeking a stay on the High Court order will be heard in the full bench of the Appellate Division Tuesday.
Consequently, the schools will remain closed Tuesday, thought the writ petitioner’s lawyer.
On the other hand, Attorney General, the country’s chief law officer, AM Amin Uddin said they could talk about the issue after hearing on Tuesday.
In this context, various schools in Dhaka announced a holiday for Tuesday only.
The educational institutions said they would take next actions if they receive any directives from the education directorate.
Earlier, the education directorate on 8 February ordered the government and private high schools and junior high schools to keep open educational activities for 15 days from 11 to 25 March.
Besides, the primary and mass education ministry directed the authorities to continue teaching activities at government primary schools in the first 10 days of Ramadan.
After a primary hearing on a writ petition in this regard on Sunday, the High Court suspended the government notifications that instructed the operation of primary schools for 10 days, and junior secondary and secondary schools for 15 days during the holy month of Ramadan.
A bench of justice KM Kamrul Kader and justice Khizir Hayat passed the order with a ruling.
Later, the state filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking stay of the High Court order. This was raised for hearing today, Monday. But chamber justice of the Appellate Division, M Enayetur Rahim fixed Tuesday for hearing the petition in the full bench of the Appellate Division.
Following this, different schools announced a holiday for Tuesday.
In their notification, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College authority said the teaching activities in their “school section” will remain closed for Tuesday. Next decision will be informed immediately after receiving directives from the education directorate.
The authority of Dhaka Residential Model College informed the guardians that educational activities for class-III to class-X will remain closed tomorrow, Tuesday. But the college section will remain open. Details will be informed through a notice upon receiving the court order on Tuesday, it added.
A highly placed source from the education directorate said they will not issue any directive to open schools Tuesday as the High Court order is still in effect.