Dinajpur board publishes new routine for postponed examinations

Dinajpur education board has published new routine for those four SSC examinations that were postponed in connection to the incident of question paper being leaked.

This routine was published at around 12.30pm on Thursday, in a notice signed by board chairman Qamrul Islam.

According to the new routine, examination of the course Mathematics (109) will be held on 10 October instead of 22 September; Agriculture Studies (theory) (134) on 11 October instead of 25 September; Physics (theory) (136) on 15 October instead of 24 September; and Chemistry (theory) (137) will be held on 13 October instead of 26 September.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations will be held in between 16 to 20 October in place of 10-15 October.