Dinajpur board publishes new routine for postponed examinations

Questions of the ongoing SSC examination got leaked at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls’ High School centre in Kurigram’s Bhurungamari upazila on Tuesday night. When the incident came to the fore, the education board authorities on Wednesday morning postponed those examinations.
Manik Hossain, deputy controller of examinations at Dinajpur education board said, the work of printing the question papers started from Wednesday. A total of 72 sets of new questions will be prepared. Once they have been printed, representatives of the board will verify and select them.
BG press authorities will hand over the question papers to the deputy commissioner’s representative on 26 September. Later, the question papers will go to the respective upazilas in phases from the deputy commissioner’s office as per the rule.
He further added, the process of annulling the previous question papers is ongoing. The board will have to spend more than Tk 3 million extra for producing these 72 sets of new question papers.
Meanwhile, Dinajpur education board has formed a three-member committee alongside the case filed against the accused in connection with the question paper leakage.
The committee comprises of college inspectors Faraz Uddin Talukder, Harun Or Rashid Mandal and deputy director of education in Rangpur region Akhtaruzzaman.
Deputy controller of examinations Manik Hossain said that the probe committee started for the spot of the incident to conduct the investigation on Thursday morning.