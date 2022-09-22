Education

Dinajpur board publishes new routine for postponed examinations

Dinajpur education board has published new routine for those four SSC examinations that were postponed in connection to the incident of question paper being leaked.

This routine was published at around 12.30pm on Thursday, in a notice signed by board chairman Qamrul Islam.

According to the new routine, examination of the course Mathematics (109) will be held on 10 October instead of 22 September; Agriculture Studies (theory) (134) on 11 October instead of 25 September; Physics (theory) (136) on 15 October instead of 24 September; and Chemistry (theory) (137) will be held on 13 October instead of 26 September.

Meanwhile, the practical examinations will be held in between 16 to 20 October in place of 10-15 October.

Questions of the ongoing SSC examination got leaked at Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls’ High School centre in Kurigram’s Bhurungamari upazila on Tuesday night. When the incident came to the fore, the education board authorities on Wednesday morning postponed those examinations.

Manik Hossain, deputy controller of examinations at Dinajpur education board said, the work of printing the question papers started from Wednesday. A total of 72 sets of new questions will be prepared. Once they have been printed, representatives of the board will verify and select them.

BG press authorities will hand over the question papers to the deputy commissioner’s representative on 26 September. Later, the question papers will go to the respective upazilas in phases from the deputy commissioner’s office as per the rule.

He further added, the process of annulling the previous question papers is ongoing. The board will have to spend more than Tk 3 million extra for producing these 72 sets of new question papers.

Meanwhile, Dinajpur education board has formed a three-member committee alongside the case filed against the accused in connection with the question paper leakage.

The committee comprises of college inspectors Faraz Uddin Talukder, Harun Or Rashid Mandal and deputy director of education in Rangpur region Akhtaruzzaman.

Deputy controller of examinations Manik Hossain said that the probe committee started for the spot of the incident to conduct the investigation on Thursday morning.

