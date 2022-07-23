DPS STS School Dhaka supports flood victims in Sylhet region

DPS STS Community Club recently ran an emergency response project titled ‘Project Poritran to extend a hand of support to the distressed families in the Sylhet region, said a press release.

Under this project, students of the Community Club collected emergency supplies, which they donated to the flood victims in Sylhet through JAAGO Foundation.

With over 80 per cent of the region becoming inundated, the situation in Sylhet has been very unsettling as people’s lives and livelihoods have been severely jeopardized.