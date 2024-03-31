Lift ban on student politics on BUET campus immediately: BCL

Ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League has demanded immediate resumption of student politics on Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus.

The BCL leaders made the demand at a protest rally in the city's Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday afternoon.

BCL organised the rally demanding 'resumption of student politics by freeing BUET from the dark shadow of the fundamentalist force and protesting against anti-constitutional, fundamental rights and education decisions by the BUET authorities.'

BCL president Saddam Hossain said, "We are issuing an ultimatum that BUET authorities must hold a student union election. Imtiaz Bappi (the student whose seat allotment was cancelled) should be welcomed to his residential hall."

Students of BUET have been demonstrating since Friday after the BCL president entered the campus on Wednesday midnight. The demonstrators boycotted the examination and placed a five-point demand since the incident.