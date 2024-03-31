What VC says about demands of BUET students and exams

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) vice chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder has said a verification has to be carried out whether the demands of the demonstrating students are right or wrong.

He said an investigation committee has been formed and it would carry out the verification.

So steps cannot be taken before the submission of the investigation report, the BUET VC added.

Satya Prasad Majumder said this while answering queries of the newsmen at his office on Sunday afternoon.