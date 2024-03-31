What VC says about demands of BUET students and exams
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) vice chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder has said a verification has to be carried out whether the demands of the demonstrating students are right or wrong.
He said an investigation committee has been formed and it would carry out the verification.
So steps cannot be taken before the submission of the investigation report, the BUET VC added.
Satya Prasad Majumder said this while answering queries of the newsmen at his office on Sunday afternoon.
When asked about the demand of the student organisations to resume student politics in BUET, the VC said the student politics was banned in 2019 following an evolving situation after the death of Abrar Fahad. The decision the students-teachers took, if that decision is to change, they have to take an initiative, Satya Prasad Majumder said.
The demonstrating students have boycotted the exams.
When asked about the matter, the VC said the examination is going on. If anyone doesn't sit for the exam, he said it is his or her own decision.
The VC said, "We want them (demonstrating students) to sit for exams, so that their carrier is not harmed."
In replying to another question, Satya Prasad Majumder said two students have appeared at the exam today.
The demonstrating students said student politics was banned in 2019 after the murder of Abrar Fahad. However, a section of leaders and activists of BCL entered the BUET campus and conducted political activities.
Protesting against this, students demonstrated from 2:30pm to 8:00pm on Friday. They also boycotted exams and demonstrated for five hours on Saturday.