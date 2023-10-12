Govt colleges in limbo, strike of 2 more days announced

BCS general education cadre officials on Thursday announced fresh programmes of all-out strike for two more days at the end of their three-day strike demanding the elimination of inter-cadre discrimination and creation of supernumerary posts for promotion.

As per the newly announced programmes, the education cadre officials will stage all-out strikes on 17 and 19 October.

Meanwhile, the strike of education cadres has created a problem at the government colleges. The colleges are not holding any classes or exams. Already, three degree pass and certificate course exams under the National University have been postponed. These exams were scheduled to be held on 10, 11 and 12 October.

The seven Dhaka University affiliated government colleges have also postponed the honours first-year exam scheduled to be held on 12 October. This exam will be held on 11 December. The education cadres in different education related departments are not working either. The newly- announced 2-days of programmes will make the situation even worse.