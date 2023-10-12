Govt colleges in limbo, strike of 2 more days announced

BCS general education cadre officials on Thursday announced fresh programmes of all-out strike for two more days at the end of their three-day strike demanding the elimination of inter-cadre discrimination and creation of supernumerary posts for promotion.
As per the newly announced programmes, the education cadre officials will stage all-out strikes on 17 and 19 October.
Meanwhile, the strike of education cadres has created a problem at the government colleges. The colleges are not holding any classes or exams. Already, three degree pass and certificate course exams under the National University have been postponed. These exams were scheduled to be held on 10, 11 and 12 October.
The seven Dhaka University affiliated government colleges have also postponed the honours first-year exam scheduled to be held on 12 October. This exam will be held on 11 December. The education cadres in different education related departments are not working either. The newly- announced 2-days of programmes will make the situation even worse.
The three-day strike started at different government colleges, government alia madrasah, government teacher’s training colleges, Directorate Of Secondary & Higher Education, education boards and other relevant departments at the call of the BCS General Education Association.
The strike ended today, Thursday. Earlier, education cadre officers had observed another strike on 2 October with the same demands.
A statement signed by the BCS General Education Association president Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury and secretary general Md Shawkat Hossain Molla said, “We expected the authorities would come forward to meet our fair demands for the sake of the education system of the country. However, no official initiative has been taken yet. Therefore, we have declared all-out strikes on 17 and 19 October as per the decision of the association. However, we have exempted the day in between to facilitate the observance of the Sheikh Russel Day with dignity.”
The BCS General Education Association held a press conference at the capital’s Dhaka Reporters’ Unity auditorium on 30 September to announce their demands as well as programmes.
It was alleged during the press conference that despite there being a directive from the prime minister to create supernumerary posts (additional posts for a specific period) in all cadres to reduce the disparity in promotion, raise the pay grade of professors to third grade and solve the issue of earned leave, this is not being implemented.
Separate recruitment guidelines have been formed for the directorate of primary education, madrasah education board and government Alia madrasah with the intention of occupying education cadres’ posts. The BCS General Education Association also alleged that the education cadres are in the most vulnerable position when it comes to promotion.