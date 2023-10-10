Education cadre officers start three-day strike

BCS general education cadre officers have started a three-day ‘all-out strike’ from today, Tuesday on various demands, including resolving issues related to cadre-discrimination and promotion.
The strike is being carried out at government colleges, government Alia madrasahs, government teachers training colleges, directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), education boards and other offices related to education at the call of BCS General Education Association.
BCS General Education Association president and DSHE director (college and administration) Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury told Prothom Alo Tuesday that they are receiving news of the strike being observed across the country. Colleges have postponed their scheduled programmes including exams. They aren’t signing any files at the offices today.
More to follow...