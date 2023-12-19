NSU celebrates ‘Victory Day 2023’

North South University (NSU) commemorated Victory Day 2023 with a vibrant celebration featuring a discussion session and cultural programme on Monday, 18 December, reported a press release.
Mofidul Hoque, a renowned researcher, essayist and founding trustee of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum, was present there as the Chief Guest.
The event was presided over by professor Atiqul Islam, the vice-chancellor of NSU, in the presence of esteemed deans, directors, department heads, senior officials, faculty members and enthusiastic students.
The programme commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the rendition of the national anthem and a poignant minute of silence paying homage to the martyrs.
Professor M Ismail Hossain of the economics department then gave an opening speech setting the tone for the event. Keynote speaker Mofidul Hoque delivered a compelling speech, emphasising on the significance of the Victory Day.
He said, “Victory Day symbolises unity and sacrifice. Let's respect it by upholding values, freedom, unity and the right to opportunity for all.” He urged for a unified stance against corruption, emphasising the need to establish a fair and equitable Bangladesh.
Professor Atiqul Islam echoed sentiments of unity and remembrance in his address to the audience. He stated, “We didn't just win, we achieved the victory. We have to be vigilant unitedly. We all need to work together to build on what we have historically achieved.”
Following the engaging discussion session, NSU Sangskritik Sangathan (NSUSS) presented a lively cultural programme adding an artistic flair to the celebration.