Jahangirnagar University: Accommodation ‘crisis’ resolved, women’s safety takes centre stage

Jahangirnagar University is traditionally renowned as a fully residential university. However, during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government, an ‘artificial’ seat crisis persisted due to the absolute dominance of the Bangladesh Chhatra League-BCL (now a banned organisation).

Upon completing their studies, leaders and activists of the organisation routinely retained possession of their rooms to maintain political blocs. Consequently, general students were forced to spend their first and second years in gonorooms (congested communal rooms). As

room allocations were predominantly based on political considerations, students occasionally failed to secure a designated seat even in their fourth year.

Following the mass uprising, this artificial accommodation crisis was resolved after these ‘expired students’ from BCL vacated the residential halls. Currently, the hall administrations are allocating seats across the 21 residential halls with the assistance of hall parliament leaders. Every few months, lists of students who have completed their graduation are compiled, and they are urged to vacate the halls.

Over the past few years, the occupation of seats, gonoroom and guestroom cultures, mugging, extortion, and drug abuse were daily occurrences in Jahangirnagar University’s residential halls.

Since the mass uprising, no incidents of accommodation crises, ragging, or psychological abuse in guestrooms have been reported. However, although the supply of medicine and the number of physicians at the medical centre have increased, the quality of healthcare remains questionable.