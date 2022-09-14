Girls lag behind boys in mathematics for negative gender norms, stereotypes: UNICEF

Ahead of the United Nations Transforming Education Summit, UNICEF has warned that low levels of numeracy proficiency, particularly among girls, is undermining children’s ability to learn, develop and progress.

Girls worldwide are lagging behind boys in mathematics, with sexism and gender stereotypes among the root causes, according to a new report published by UNICEF on Wednesday.

The report ‘Solving the Equation: Helping girls and boys learn mathematics’ features new data analyses covering more than 100 countries and territories.