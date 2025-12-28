Free textbooks
Textbook crisis persists this year too
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has once again run into difficulties over free textbooks. The government body responsible for distributing free textbooks has so far failed to deliver nearly 44 per cent of secondary-level textbooks. As a result, a large number of secondary students will not receive all their books at the start of the academic year, with only four days remaining before the new academic year begins.
NCTB officials and printers fear that it may take the entire month of January for all secondary students—particularly those in seventh and eighth grades—to receive textbooks for every subject.
There is, however, no shortage of textbooks at the primary level. At this stage, 100 per cent of textbooks have been distributed. As a result all primary-level students will receive all their textbooks at the start of the year if there are no glitches in distribution.
NCTB officials concerned say they are proceeding with a plan to provide every student with at least a few textbooks at the start of the year.
All students will receive textbooks at the start of the year. Nearly 100 per cent of textbooks for the primary and Ebtedayee levels will be delivered. By 1 January, almost all books for the sixth and ninth grades will also be delivered. Over 50 per cent of textbooks for the seventh and eighth grades will be delivered by 1 January, and students will receive the remaining books by 30 January.Md Mahbubul Haque Patwary, additional secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division
Meanwhile, NCTB is set to release the online versions (PDF) of primary and secondary textbooks today, Sunday. The agency plans to provide PDF copies of 647 textbooks in both Bengali and English on its website (www.nctb.gov.bd). As a result, anyone can download the textbooks from there even before the start of the academic year.
Seventh and eighth grade books are delayed
According to NCTB sources, over 85.9 million copies of textbooks are being printed for free distribution at the primary level next year, and over 214.3 million copies at the secondary level, including the Ebtedayee stage. Compared to the outgoing year, the number of textbooks this year is slightly lower.
According to NCTB data, as of 26 December, around 71 per cent of secondary textbooks had been printed and bound. However, after pre-supply inspection and other related procedures, only 56.16 per cent of the total secondary textbooks had been delivered at the school level by 26 December. This means nearly 44 per cent of the textbooks are yet to be delivered.
By grade, eighth-grade textbooks are the most delayed. Of the total 40.2 million books for this grade, only 14.47 per cent have been delivered at the school level. This means nearly 85 per cent of the books are yet to be supplied.
Among seventh-grade textbooks, of over 41.5 million books, more than 36 per cent have been delivered at the school level. For sixth grade, over 44.3 million books, more than 67 per cent of the textbooks for the grade, have been supplied. Nearly 71 per cent of the more than 57 million ninth-grade books have reached schools. At the Ebtedayee level, over 31.1 million books have been delivered, exceeding 94 per cent.
It may take entire January to deliver all books
In the previous year, NCTB had also delayed delivering free textbooks to primary and secondary students. It was only about three months after the start of the academic year that all students received textbooks for all subjects, which adversely affected their studies.
NCTB officials said that, keeping last year’s experience in mind, the textbook printing process had been initiated well in advance this time. A target was also set to print all textbooks by November and deliver them to schools. The tender process was almost complete, and the evaluation work had been finalised. However, in the final stage (in November), the government decided to cancel the tenders for printing textbooks for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. As a result, new tenders had to be called, and the books are now being printed.
In addition, the officials said that there were delays in obtaining approval for the printing work from the Ministry and the Procurement Advisory Council meetings. They added that it also took time later to issue the printing orders and finalise contracts. Altogether, the printing of secondary textbooks is once again being delayed this year.
A NCTB official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Prothom Alo that a considerable number of textbooks could still be printed and delivered over the remaining four days of the year. Their plan is to ensure that every student receives at least two or three books at the start of the year, which will be possible. However, for secondary level students, particularly those in seventh and eighth grades, it may take until 15–20 January for all textbooks to reach them.
However, sources say that it may even stretch into February before all students receive all their textbooks. NCTB currently does not have a regular chairman. At present, Md Mahbubul Haque Patwary, additional secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division at the Ministry of Education, has took over the office of the NCTB chairman as additional duties.
When asked, he told Prothom Alo over the phone yesterday, Saturday, that all students will receive textbooks at the start of the year. Nearly 100 per cent of textbooks for the primary and Ebtedayee levels will be delivered. By 1 January, almost all books for the sixth and ninth grades will also be delivered. Over 50 per cent of textbooks for the seventh and eighth grades will be delivered by 1 January, and students will receive the remaining books by 30 January.