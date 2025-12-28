Textbook crisis persists this year too

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has once again run into difficulties over free textbooks. The government body responsible for distributing free textbooks has so far failed to deliver nearly 44 per cent of secondary-level textbooks. As a result, a large number of secondary students will not receive all their books at the start of the academic year, with only four days remaining before the new academic year begins.

NCTB officials and printers fear that it may take the entire month of January for all secondary students—particularly those in seventh and eighth grades—to receive textbooks for every subject.