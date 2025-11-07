Printing of textbooks for 3 grades yet to begin

With the new academic year approaching, more than half of the primary-level textbooks have already been printed and distributed across the country.

However, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has yet to deliver any books for the secondary level. Printing orders for grades six, seven, and eight have not even been issued, while contracts for ninth-grade textbooks are only now being finalised.

Several NCTB officials fear it will be difficult to ensure that all students, especially at the secondary level, receive their books at the start of January. They said that the textbooks for grades six to eight are being re-tendered this year, which, along with delays in approval from the ministry and the advisory committee on procurement, has slowed down the process.