Two months gone, over 63m textbooks yet to be delivered

It had already been announced from the education department that there will be some delay in textbook delivery this time due to some complications including rectification of the textbooks in line with the change of curriculum. However, the delay has gone up to an unnatural level now.

While, two months of the academic year have already gone by and the third month has started the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has not yet been able to deliver more than 63.8 million (6.38 crore) textbooks of the primary and secondary levels. Of them, 62.2 million (6.22 crore) are secondary-level textbooks.

However, starting from top persons from the education ministry and the NCTB, people from various positions in the government had stated that all the students would be provided with textbooks within February.

But the reality seems to be that it might take at least till mid-March to deliver books to every student. The more the delivery of books is being delayed the more it’s harming student’s education.