67pc of secondary school textbooks yet to be delivered

The new academic year is set to begin in two weeks. However, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has yet to deliver nearly 67 per cent of secondary-level textbooks. This has raised concerns about whether all secondary students will have their textbooks at the start of the new school year.

NCTB officials and printing contractors involved in textbook production have expressed similar worries, particularly regarding textbooks for grades six, seven, and eight.

On the other hand, there is no shortage of textbooks at the primary level. NCTB officials say all primary students will receive their books at the beginning of the year.

Last year, the NCTB also faced significant delays in supplying free textbooks to both primary and secondary students. It took nearly three months after the academic year began for all students to receive textbooks for all subjects, which disrupted their studies.