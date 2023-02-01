Students vow to take Bangladesh forward

Students who obtained GPA-5 in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations spent a day full of celebrations, learning and inspiration while vowing to take Bangladesh forward with their efforts.

Hundreds of meritorious students, their guardians and teachers joined the Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA 5 reception on Tuesday. Around 18,000 students of Dhaka division were accorded a reception in the two-day celebration at Fantasy Kingdom in Ashulia.

Over 100,000 students out of around 270,000 who got GPA-5 this year, registered for the ‘Shikho-Prothom Alo GPA-5 reception.