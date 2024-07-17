Dhaka University closed sine die, students asked to vacate halls
Dhaka University has been declared closed indefinitely.
The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy-making forum, of the university Wednesday.
The meeting was held at the office of vice-chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal, confirmed a member of the syndicate who was present at the meeting.
The residential students have been ordered to vacate the hall by 6:00 pm today, according to the decision of the emergency meeting of the syndicate.