Lives of primary school teachers: Darkness beneath the lamp

After the school hours end, it is not difficult to find Rahmat (a pseudonym), a schoolsteacher. He can usually be found in the village field, sometimes watching children play cricket and at other times football. In the evening, on his way home, he drops in at the homes of one or two pupils to see who is studying and who is not. If a child has a fever, he arranges medicine free of charge. He always keeps a stock of oral rehydration saline (ORS) at home, which villagers are also free to take whenever they are in need.

To the people of Barai Para, a village near Bangladesh's northern border, Rahmat is more than a teacher—he is one of their own. Yet this exemplary teacher struggles to support his own family. Every month, his unpaid bills at the local grocery and fish shops continue to grow. Speaking during a family gathering, Rahmat said, "I want to live my life honestly."