Radical changes being implemented in education: Dipu Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Education minister Dipu MoniFile photo

Education minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said radical changes right from pre-primary to higher education are being implemented in the country’s education system, UNB reports.

“We will not be able to continue with the education system based on memorization and examination and we want every student to learn languages, IT and entrepreneurship,” she said.

The education minister was inaugurating the specialised educational institution ‘Chittagong BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (CBUFT)’ in Chattogram.

Applauding prime minister Sheikh Hasina for building many specialised universities including Fashion and Technology University, Maritime University and Aviation University, Dipu Moni said the government turned the country as digital Bangladesh, now again working to build Smart Bangladesh and creating smart citizens for that smart Bangladesh.

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, founder chairman, Board of Trustees of CBUFT presided over the inaugural function while deputy minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, UGC Member professor Biswajit Chand, president of FBCCI Jasim Uddin and BGMEA president Farooq Hasan, among others, addressed the function.

