Radical changes being implemented in education: Dipu Moni

The education minister was inaugurating the specialised educational institution ‘Chittagong BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (CBUFT)’ in Chattogram.
Applauding prime minister Sheikh Hasina for building many specialised universities including Fashion and Technology University, Maritime University and Aviation University, Dipu Moni said the government turned the country as digital Bangladesh, now again working to build Smart Bangladesh and creating smart citizens for that smart Bangladesh.
Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, founder chairman, Board of Trustees of CBUFT presided over the inaugural function while deputy minister of Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, UGC Member professor Biswajit Chand, president of FBCCI Jasim Uddin and BGMEA president Farooq Hasan, among others, addressed the function.