Appointing administrator for 7 colleges gains momentum, main office at Dhaka College

The activities of the seven large government colleges in Dhaka will continue under a unified framework to be supervised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) until a new university is established.

Under this interim arrangement, professor AKM Elius, the recently retired principal of Dhaka College, is set to be appointed as the administrator.

As his official term of service has ended, professor Elius is likely to be appointed as the administrator and principal of Dhaka College on a contractual basis.

The main office of this interim administration will be established at Dhaka College, the UGC and related sources said.

A gazette notification appointing the administrator may be issued within the next couple of days.