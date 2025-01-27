DU suspends classes, exams after students clash with 7 colleges
Dhaka University (DU) suspended all classes and examinations on Monday due to clashes between students of DU with Dhaka College and six other colleges last night.
Meanwhile, students from seven colleges have announced to block the roads in front of their respective colleges from 9:00am today, accusing the police of bias and demanding justice for all those involved in the attack.
The incident began on Sunday evening when students from the seven colleges went to DU’s pro vice chancellor Professor Mamun Ahmed with a five-point demand. They accused Professor Mamun of misbehaving and blocked Science Lab intersection from the evening. The protesters later marched towards the DU vice chancellor’s residence at around 10:30pm.
The students of seven colleges took position at the entrance of DU campus in Nilkhet area. At one point several hundred students of DU chased them. Chase and counter chase continued till 1:45am, leaving 10 students of both sides injured.
Police took position in the middle of both groups. At one stage police used stun grenades to disperse the students of seven colleges. Four platoons of BGB were also deployed to quell the situation.
The situation came under control at around 3:00am when the students went back to their respective campuses.
DU VC apologised for yesterday’s untoward incident in a statement issued late last night. He requested the students to remain cautious so that any vested quarter cannot take advantage of the situation.
At around 3:00am, students of seven colleges announced a blockade in front of their campus from 9:00am today. They also announced a boycott of classes and examinations under Dhaka University.
The DU VC said an emergency meeting will be held with the principals of the seven colleges today.