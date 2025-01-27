DU suspends classes, exams after students clash with 7 colleges

Dhaka University (DU) suspended all classes and examinations on Monday due to clashes between students of DU with Dhaka College and six other colleges last night.

Meanwhile, students from seven colleges have announced to block the roads in front of their respective colleges from 9:00am today, accusing the police of bias and demanding justice for all those involved in the attack.

The incident began on Sunday evening when students from the seven colleges went to DU’s pro vice chancellor Professor Mamun Ahmed with a five-point demand. They accused Professor Mamun of misbehaving and blocked Science Lab intersection from the evening. The protesters later marched towards the DU vice chancellor’s residence at around 10:30pm.