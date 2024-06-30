UCB celebrates Monash College graduation convocation 2024

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, recently celebrated the Monash College graduation convocation 2024 on the evening of 29 June 2024, stated a press release.

A total of 103 students pursuing different programmes offered by Monash College, namely, Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma (Business, Information Technology and Engineering), graduated on this day through a stunning event held at the Sheraton Dhaka.

This is the third batch graduating from Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma through Universal College Bangladesh (UCB).

CEO of STS Group Manas Singh and director of UCB Zarif Munir along with students, parents, teachers as well as other esteemed guests were present at the graduation event. Meanwhile, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Nardia Simpson attended the ceremony as the chief guest.