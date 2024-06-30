UCB celebrates Monash College graduation convocation 2024
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner to Monash College in Bangladesh, recently celebrated the Monash College graduation convocation 2024 on the evening of 29 June 2024, stated a press release.
A total of 103 students pursuing different programmes offered by Monash College, namely, Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma (Business, Information Technology and Engineering), graduated on this day through a stunning event held at the Sheraton Dhaka.
This is the third batch graduating from Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma through Universal College Bangladesh (UCB).
CEO of STS Group Manas Singh and director of UCB Zarif Munir along with students, parents, teachers as well as other esteemed guests were present at the graduation event. Meanwhile, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Nardia Simpson attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
The event began with a welcome note from president and provost of UCB, professor Hew Gill followed by a board commendation speech by director and member of UCB board of directors Zarif Munir.
The event moved forward with an address by executive director of education at Monash College Australia, Matthew Carter followed by a welcome speech by the chief guest Nardia Simpson, acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh.
The graduating students were presented by professor Md Ismail Hossain, dean of academic affairs at UCB who completed his doctorate at Monash University Australia. All the students were awarded Monash University Foundation Year and Monash College Diploma certificates at the Convocation.
Seven students received awards for outstanding academic performance, including one student achieving world topping scores in two IT exams. Besides, 20 Students were recognised for their community contributions, including service as UCB student council members and their involvement in charity projects.
UCB director Zarif Munir said, “Witnessing the graduation ceremony of these talented students fills me with immense pride. Through our partnership with Monash College at Universal College Bangladesh, we are providing the youth of Bangladesh with a world-class educational pathway to unlock their full potential and shape a brighter future for themselves and the nation”.
“Our Monash programmes offer a guaranteed pathway to a world top 40 university for every student who passes, and we have a hundred per cent passing rates. I am honored to have played a role in our students’ academic journey”, said professor Hew Gill, president and provost at UCB.
Acting high commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Nardia Simpson said, “The strong ties and connections between the two nations are deeply rooted in a shared commitment to education. We greatly appreciate the Bangladesh government’s forward-thinking decision to welcome international education.”
“And it is wonderful to witness the process accelerate through a commendable organization like Universal College Bangladesh. Congratulations to the graduates, I am confident that they will ensure a brighter future for Bangladesh and strengthen the partnership between Bangladesh and Australia,” Nardia added.
UCB, country’s first international education provider approved by the ministry of education, recognises the growing need for quality education and its impact on building a highly skilled workforce for the future of Bangladesh. According to QS World University Rankings 2024, Monash University is ranked 42nd globally.
So, making their world-class educational facilities available in the country enables Bangladeshi students to create a strong foothold within their respective fields. Moreover, this opportunity gives Bangladeshi students a direct pathway to Monash University, making international education easily accessible through UCB.