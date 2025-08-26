Dhaka Central University: Results of honours admission test published
The results of the admission test in undergraduate programmes for the 2024–25 academic year at the proposed Dhaka Central University (DCU) have been published.
This was disclosed in a notification signed by the university administrator and Principal of Dhaka College, Professor AKM Elias, on Tuesday, 26 August.
With approval from the education ministry, students will be admitted in three units, Arts and Social Sciences, Science, and Business Studies.
The seven colleges affiliated with the proposed Dhaka Central University have a combined total of 4,500 seats available.
Of them Dhaka College has 681 seats, Eden Mohila College has 785, Government Titumir College has 765, Government Bangla College has 674, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’s College has 593, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College has 465, and Kabi Nazrul Government College has 529 seats.