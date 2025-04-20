Long holidays disrupt education in schools

Following 40 days of uninterrupted holidays on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, classes for the secondary section at Azimpur Girls School and College were supposed to resume from 9 April.

However, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations started the next day and will continue till 13 May. This educational institute is an exam centre for students of six different schools from the surrounding areas. So, regular classes for the school students cannot be held consistently.

However, principal of the school Md Salah Uddin told Prothom Alo that classes of the secondary and college sections are being held on days when there are no SSC exams.

Sources concerned say that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will start after Eid-ul-Azha. Classes will also be disrupted because of the examinations at that time.

This unusual problem of classes being disrupted due to public examinations is not faced only by Azimpur Girls School and College but by thousands of other educational institutes across the country. There are no classes during major periods of the year due to various other holidays and uncertain breaks, in addition to the time of the public examinations.