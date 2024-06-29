HSC, equivalent exams begin tomorrow

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024 are going to start tomorrow, 30 June, across the country.

The education boards published the routine for the exams on 2 April.

The HSC exams will start with Bangla (compulsory) on 30 June and the written exams will continue till 11 August followed by practical exams. The written exams will be held for three hours.