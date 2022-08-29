Potential areas of collaboration discussed to improve quality of edu

The Indian high commission in Dhaka and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) on Monday discussed potential areas of collaboration to improve the quality of education and teaching in Bangladesh.

They was discussed during a visit of Indian high commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami to the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka, the latest addition to an integrated global network of non-profit, non-denominational, residential schools known as the Aga Khan Academies, said a press release.