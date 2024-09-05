Jahangirnagar University: Kamrul Ahsan made new VC

Professor at the department of philosophy at Jahangirnagar University, Kamrul Ahsan, has been appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of the university.

The appointment was made by president Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university. The education ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

According to the notification, during this time he would be entitled to emoluments equal to the existing post. Prof Ahsan will enjoy other benefits attached to the post as per rules.