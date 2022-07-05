Administration controls only 4.41pc residential seats

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student front of ruling Awami League, has been enjoying full control in the residential halls of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) as the university administration has control over only 4.41 per cent of total seats.

It was seen in an investigation that some six factions of the BCL’s SUST unit control about 79 per cent of the total seats at the dormitories while 4.41 per cent of seats are under the control of the university authority and the remaining ones under some other student organisations.