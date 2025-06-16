Glenrich Int'l School, Satarkul wins first place at STEM Innovation League 2025
Glenrich International School, Satarkul, has brought home another laurel, securing first prize in the engineering category at the STEM Innovation League 2025, held at American International School Dhaka (AISD), reports a press release.
Mentored by Dheeraj Daabi, head of AI and Robotics at Glenrich Satarkul, a team consisting of Grade 9 students- Syed Tahmid Bin Affan, Ayman Ahmed, and Zamel Idrk Ahon- took part in the competition and presented ‘Glen Go-Kart’, a fully functional electric vehicle.
The Go-Kart was built using PVC pipes, plywood, recycled motors, and other repurposed materials. This electric vehicle was the only working prototype in the engineering category, drawing a huge response for its functionality.
Kumkum Habiba Jahan, vice principal of Glenrich International School, Satarkul said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the winning team for bringing yet another accolade to the school.”
“Our young students are driving the future by building a cleaner, greener, and smarter world. In the days to come, we will continue empowering our learners and fostering creative thinking so they can contribute meaningfully toward a better tomorrow for all,” she added.
This project highlights sustainable innovation and eco-friendly engineering. This achievement also reflects Glenrich’s focus on future-forward STEM education and student-led creativity.