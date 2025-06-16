Glenrich Int'l School, Satarkul wins first place at STEM Innovation League 2025

Glenrich International School, Satarkul, has brought home another laurel, securing first prize in the engineering category at the STEM Innovation League 2025, held at American International School Dhaka (AISD), reports a press release.

Mentored by Dheeraj Daabi, head of AI and Robotics at Glenrich Satarkul, a team consisting of Grade 9 students- Syed Tahmid Bin Affan, Ayman Ahmed, and Zamel Idrk Ahon- took part in the competition and presented ‘Glen Go-Kart’, a fully functional electric vehicle.