Glenrich organises STEAM carnival to showcase creativity and innovation
Glenrich International School organised STEAM carnival for students to showcase creativity, innovation, and passion for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The carnival took place at Glenrich International School’s Uttara Senior Campus from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm today, Saturday, stated a press release.
The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) is a platform for young minds to exhibit their individual projects while exchanging ideas, knowledge, and experience in a collaborative and competitive environment. Students from Grade 5 to Grade 12 got the chance to exhibit their projects at STEAM carnival.
Students’ projects were judged by both outside and in-house jurors. There were numerous fascinating student project displays, including Newton’s cradle, the galaxy and solar system, hydroponic farming, robotic arm, carbon dioxide air purification, an air cooler, a drone, solar and lunar Eclipses, and many more.
Students also invited their friends to join in the fun at the STEAM Carnival. The carnival was open to all, with participation not only from Glenrich but also from students of International Hope School, Aga Khan Academy, Singapore School, Kinderland, and others.
To enhance the experience, Glenrich has also organised a fair consisting of a pop-up book shop, drama and art department exhibition, Elisian Beads (cloth store) and multiple food stalls like D’s Bistro, Mokja, Thanda Garam, Waffle Up etc. The visitors and students were able to enjoy flavored drinks, sushi, momo, and other delicacies at the carnival.
On this occasion, principal of Glenrich International School Uttara, Shivananda CS said, “The STEAM carnival is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing young innovators who are ready to shape the future. The creativity, passion, and enthusiasm that all the participants demonstrated during the carnival have been inspiring. They all have proved it again that learning can be both fun and meaningful.”
Glenrich is actively promoting STEAM education. The educational approach to learning utilises science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics as access points to increase students’ learning outcomes and augment their confidence level in communication.