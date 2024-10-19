Glenrich organises STEAM carnival to showcase creativity and innovation

To enhance the experience, Glenrich has also organised a fair consisting of a pop-up book shop, drama and art department exhibition, Elisian Beads (cloth store) and multiple food stalls like D’s Bistro, Mokja, Thanda Garam, Waffle Up etc. The visitors and students were able to enjoy flavored drinks, sushi, momo, and other delicacies at the carnival.

On this occasion, principal of Glenrich International School Uttara, Shivananda CS said, “The STEAM carnival is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing young innovators who are ready to shape the future. The creativity, passion, and enthusiasm that all the participants demonstrated during the carnival have been inspiring. They all have proved it again that learning can be both fun and meaningful.”

Glenrich is actively promoting STEAM education. The educational approach to learning utilises science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics as access points to increase students’ learning outcomes and augment their confidence level in communication.