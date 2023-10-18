UK extends Ocean Country Partnership Programme Scholarships to Bangladesh

The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) on 17 October announced the launch of up to 56 fully funded Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) Scholarships for students from Bangladesh, India, Ghana and Belize.

Funded by the UK government's £500 million Blue Planet Fund, the scholarships are open to students from these destinations wishing to undertake a master’s degree in their country of citizenship and develop a career in marine science, according to a press release.

The OCPP Scholarships have now opened for applications at selected universities in Ghana, India, Bangladesh and Belize for the forthcoming academic year, following a successful pilot programme in the South Pacific last year.

Hosted by Bangladesh Agricultural University, University of Belize, India’s Berhampur University and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), and Ghana’s University of Cape Coast, the OCPP Scholarships 2023-24 will fund a range of master’s degree courses in marine science, enabling scholars to undertake world-class research and innovation in this area.