SPEED: Initiative for a modern education system

Although teacher resources may not be scarce, they can certainly be challenging to avail for various reasons. Hamida Rashid, a teacher at Gazipur Preparatory School who teaches following the national curriculum, is an example of someone who is keen to enhance her teaching skills but faces difficulties in accessing proper training. These challenges stem from the inconvenience of commuting to and from the city and the impact that has on family obligations.
This is not only in the case of Hamida Rashid, but also of many other individuals across the country in the teaching profession. Unfortunately, numerous external factors hinder their ability to grow and develop as teachers. These factors vary and can include limited access to resources, insufficient training opportunities, and personal responsibilities that restrict their ability to pursue and commit to their professional development. As a result, many dedicated educators like Hamida find it difficult to reach their full potential and enhance their teaching skills, which ultimately affects the quality of education provided to students nationwide.
While it may not be possible to eliminate all the obstacles, at SPEED we strive to facilitate access to training programmes for teachers who face challenges but possess a strong desire for professional growth. We endeavour to support them by alleviating some of the hurdles they encounter. How do we achieve this? By transitioning from traditional in-person training to online lessons, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
SPEED began implementing various initiatives to modernise the education system, impacting both instructional methods and training approaches. To keep pace with this modernisation, SPEED has proactively switched to online programmes. This allowed teachers to conveniently attend sessions from anywhere in the world using their available electronic devices. By leveraging the latest features of online platforms and rapidly advancing technology, SPEED focuses on educating teachers about contemporary teaching methods, particularly active learning techniques and student centered learning methods.
SPEED promotes and develops skills to implement best practices in teaching and conducts relentless research to ensure the training methods and content are up-to-date. Our training programs are designed to provide a practical link between theory and the classroom so that teachers can apply their learning immediately in their classrooms. It also confirms that teachers of all levels, backgrounds and curriculums were included in a highly adaptable course content and structure that encouraged inspiration, to an engaging and enjoyable learning environment.
Teachers who have completed SPEED's online training programs expressed great satisfaction with the initiative taken by SPEED to support teachers nationwide in their professional development. These programs provided opportunities for teachers to learn about both standard and non-traditional teaching techniques, enabling them to keep pace with the modernization of the education system. Through these training programs, teachers enhance their confidence, present their best selves, and effectively implement what they have learned in their classrooms.
The courses incorporate various interactive and engaging activities such as activity-based learning, open-ended discussions, rapid-fire question-and-answer sessions, role plays, brainstorming, interactive use of internet resources and study materials, online quizzes, and games. These activities not only demonstrate innovative teaching theories and concepts but also promote global growth in deep learning, motivation, and teamwork. This modern academic approach fosters a healthy and conducive environment for training teachers who will shape the future of education.
SPEED aims to promote contemporary teaching methods by equipping and preparing teachers. We have achieved this successfully by adapting our platforms and transitioning from in-person lessons to online sessions. This shift aligns with the ever-evolving modernisation of education, the widespread availability of technology, and the increasing popularity of online classes. By embracing online learning, we can extend our reach to a larger audience and enable teachers from all over the country to access the necessary training from the convenience of their homes.
Furthermore, as we strive to keep up with the modernisation of the educational system, we also emphasize the importance of standardised teaching practices. Through our programmes, we bring educators under the umbrella of these standardised approaches, ensuring consistency and quality across classrooms. This integration of standardised teaching practices contributes to the overall improvement of education by establishing a common framework that fosters effective and efficient learning experiences for students.
Sabrina Islam,Training Management Professional, Program Leader, Schools Program, SPEED