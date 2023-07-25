SPEED: Initiative for a modern education system

SPEED promotes and develops skills to implement best practices in teaching and conducts relentless research to ensure the training methods and content are up-to-date. Our training programs are designed to provide a practical link between theory and the classroom so that teachers can apply their learning immediately in their classrooms. It also confirms that teachers of all levels, backgrounds and curriculums were included in a highly adaptable course content and structure that encouraged inspiration, to an engaging and enjoyable learning environment.

Teachers who have completed SPEED's online training programs expressed great satisfaction with the initiative taken by SPEED to support teachers nationwide in their professional development. These programs provided opportunities for teachers to learn about both standard and non-traditional teaching techniques, enabling them to keep pace with the modernization of the education system. Through these training programs, teachers enhance their confidence, present their best selves, and effectively implement what they have learned in their classrooms.

The courses incorporate various interactive and engaging activities such as activity-based learning, open-ended discussions, rapid-fire question-and-answer sessions, role plays, brainstorming, interactive use of internet resources and study materials, online quizzes, and games. These activities not only demonstrate innovative teaching theories and concepts but also promote global growth in deep learning, motivation, and teamwork. This modern academic approach fosters a healthy and conducive environment for training teachers who will shape the future of education.

SPEED aims to promote contemporary teaching methods by equipping and preparing teachers. We have achieved this successfully by adapting our platforms and transitioning from in-person lessons to online sessions. This shift aligns with the ever-evolving modernisation of education, the widespread availability of technology, and the increasing popularity of online classes. By embracing online learning, we can extend our reach to a larger audience and enable teachers from all over the country to access the necessary training from the convenience of their homes.