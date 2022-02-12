Education

Corrupted VCs should be punished: DU vice-chancellor

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman attends on 11 February 2022
Vice-chancellors of public university should not be involved in irregularities and corruption and those involved in corruption should be brought under the law, said Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Friday.

He made these remarks in a shadow parliament at FDC organised by ‘Debate for Democracy’ on ‘the role of teachers and students in preventing instability in the campus’, said a media statement, reports news agency UNB.

In order to maintain a friendly atmosphere on campus, both students and teachers need to be responsible in choosing words and criticising opponents, he added.

Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, chairman of Debate for Democracy, presided over the function.

Chowdhury Kiran said that the good relationship between the students and teachers plays an important role in maintaining the learning environment in the educational institution.

The recent incident at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was extremely painful. The agitating students are still in a stern position demanding removal of professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University, he added.

He also made a six-point recommendation to enhance the quality of education by maintaining a respectful teacher-student relationship on campus.

Professor Akhtaruzzaman further said concerned authorities of the government are working to resolve the ongoing crisis of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Education curriculum is being restructured in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by publishing international standard journals, increasing research collaboration, expanding partnerships with world renowned universities and raising the position of Dhaka University in the international index.

In addition, other programmes are being taken in the light of the parameters on which international indicators are made, he added.

