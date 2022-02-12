Corrupted VCs should be punished: DU vice-chancellor

In order to maintain a friendly atmosphere on campus, both students and teachers need to be responsible in choosing words and criticising opponents, he added.
Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran, chairman of Debate for Democracy, presided over the function.
Chowdhury Kiran said that the good relationship between the students and teachers plays an important role in maintaining the learning environment in the educational institution.
The recent incident at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was extremely painful. The agitating students are still in a stern position demanding removal of professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal University, he added.
He also made a six-point recommendation to enhance the quality of education by maintaining a respectful teacher-student relationship on campus.
Professor Akhtaruzzaman further said concerned authorities of the government are working to resolve the ongoing crisis of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.
Education curriculum is being restructured in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by publishing international standard journals, increasing research collaboration, expanding partnerships with world renowned universities and raising the position of Dhaka University in the international index.
In addition, other programmes are being taken in the light of the parameters on which international indicators are made, he added.