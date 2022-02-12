Corrupted VCs should be punished: DU vice-chancellor

Vice-chancellors of public university should not be involved in irregularities and corruption and those involved in corruption should be brought under the law, said Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman on Friday.

He made these remarks in a shadow parliament at FDC organised by ‘Debate for Democracy’ on ‘the role of teachers and students in preventing instability in the campus’, said a media statement, reports news agency UNB.