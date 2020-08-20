COVID-19: Home-schooling puts Americans into debt

A significant proportion of Americans whose children are attending classes from home due to COVID-19 are going into debt to pay for food and school supplies, a survey released Tuesday found.

The United States is grappling with the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak and many school districts have shifted classes at least partially online to prevent transmission of the coronavirus as students resume their studies following the summer break.

The report from personal finance company Credit Karma found 33 per cent of more than 1,000 parents whose children would be at home at least part of the time surveyed in July don’t feel financially prepared for extra expenses associated with their children learning at home.