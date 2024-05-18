Notre Dame College admission: Applications open 26 May, seats 3270

The online application for admission to the Class XI at Notre Dame College in Dhaka for the 2024-25 academic session will begin at 00:01am on 26 May, the college said in a press release on Friday.

Students will need to apply on the college website (ndc.edu.bd) paying a refundable fee of Tk 400 via bKash. The deadline of application is 5:00pm on 30 May. Candidates are also asked to print out admit card after application

Students from ethnic minority groups and missionary schools in rural areas will get special consideration, according to the press release.