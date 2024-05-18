HSC
Notre Dame College admission: Applications open 26 May, seats 3270
The online application for admission to the Class XI at Notre Dame College in Dhaka for the 2024-25 academic session will begin at 00:01am on 26 May, the college said in a press release on Friday.
Students will need to apply on the college website (ndc.edu.bd) paying a refundable fee of Tk 400 via bKash. The deadline of application is 5:00pm on 30 May. Candidates are also asked to print out admit card after application
Students from ethnic minority groups and missionary schools in rural areas will get special consideration, according to the press release.
Number of seats
Science group: 1800 (Bangla version), 300 (English version)
Humanities: 410 and
Business studies: 760
Minimum requirements
Science: GPA 5 (including higher math) for both Bangla and English versions
Humanities: GPA 3
Business Studies: GPA 4
Students who passed SSC from the Bangla version are not eligible to apply for the English version. Students from O Level are not eligible to apply.
For Group change
GAP 4.50 for migrating from Science to Business Studies.
GPA 3-50 for migrating Science or Business Studies to Humanities.
All applicants must sit for written test. Date and time of the written test will be available on admit card.
Details on the admission test will be available on the admit card.
For details on admission, visit here.