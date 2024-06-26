No more deferment for HSC exams in Sylhet
The authorities will make no more deferment for the higher secondary certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations in Sylhet as the flood situation has improved significantly.
The examinations that were scheduled to take place from 9 July will be held on time, said Rama Bijoy Sarker, chairman of the board of intermediate and secondary education, Sylhet.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin from 30 June. When a devastating flood hit Sylhet and adjacent districts in mid-June, the board postponed the examinations until 8 July, while those slated for the following dates were announced to be held on time.
Principals of multiple colleges in Sylhet and Sunamganj said the situation would return to normalcy by 8 July as flood water has already begun receding. Some exam centres are still being used as flood shelters, but are expected to be cleared by the date.