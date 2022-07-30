BRAC University wins World University Debating Championship

The BRAC University of Bangladesh has won the World Universities Debating Championship 2022. The final round of this competition popularly known as the “debate world cup” was held last Wednesday. This is the first time that a Bangladeshi team won this competition.

The debate was conducted in English. A notice published on the website of the BRAC University states that debaters from universities across the world participate in this event. The team from the BRAC University has become the champions defeating Princeton University, The National University of Singapore and the Ateneo de Manila University.

Souradip Paul and Sajid Asbat were members of the team of BRAC University. They both are postgraduate students of Applied Economy.