Dhaka University celebrates its 101st founding anniversary

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the celebration by releasing pigeons and balloons at the central grounds at 10:00 am on Friday. He also cut a cake there marking the university's glorious journey. Earlier, teachers, students and other employees of the university came to the venue with processions from the residential halls.
DU Pro-VC (education) ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (admin) Muhammad Samad, teachers of different departments, provosts of the residential halls, and administrative officials were present on the occasion.
Later, a discussion programme was held at the teachers and students center (TSC) auditorium at 11:00 am.
The main theme of this year’s Dhaka University Day celebration is “Research and Innovation: Industry-academia cooperation.”
The entire campus has been decorated with colourful lights. Academic buildings and residential halls, including Curzon Hall, the arts building, TSC, the VC's residence, and the University Club, were beautifully decorated too on Thursday night.
The university was established 1 July, 1921 with a total of 847 students, 12 departments in three faculties.