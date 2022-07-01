Dhaka University celebrates its 101st founding anniversary

DU Vice Chancellor Professor Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the celebration by releasing pigeons and balloons at the central grounds at 10:00 am on Friday. He also cut a cake there marking the university's glorious journey. Earlier, teachers, students and other employees of the university came to the venue with processions from the residential halls.

DU Pro-VC (education) ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro-VC (admin) Muhammad Samad, teachers of different departments, provosts of the residential halls, and administrative officials were present on the occasion.