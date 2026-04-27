English-medium schools: How important is the practice of national values

The mother said English-medium schools are giving importance to Bangla within the international curriculum, while also giving special attention to celebrating national days. Students’ active participation in events such as Ekushey February (International Mother Language Day) and Pohela Boishakh (first day of the new Bangla year) reflects their deep interest in national values.

By connecting textbook history with real-life practices, students are gaining global educational opportunities while also becoming aware of their own national culture.

In an increasingly competitive future world, skills beyond academic results are equally important for survival. English-medium schools have adopted co-curricular activities as a key part of personality development. Debate competitions, sports, and various social clubs are playing an effective role in building confidence and leadership qualities in children.

These activities help students move beyond rote learning and prepare them to face real-world challenges. According to stakeholders, involvement in social clubs also helps students understand their responsibilities towards society through social service activities.