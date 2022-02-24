DPS STS School organises cooking competition for mothers

Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School said, “The DPS STS Chef Minister is aimed at exploring the unique home-taught cooking skills of mothers and facilitating their journey towards becoming professionals at the hands of seasoned chefs of Dhaka. Through this workshop and competition, we hope to find Dhaka’s best food talents while also inspiring millions of others to believe in themselves and their food.”
DPS STS is extremely happy to introduce ‘Maggi’ as the title sponsor and ‘Bengal Meat’ as the co-Sponsor of the event. So, hurry up and register for the grand event at https://tinyurl.com/27s2c7yy. Seats are limited. To know more, please visit https://dpsstschefminister.com/