DPS STS School organises cooking competition for mothers

DPS STS School Dhaka is set to organise the biggest cooking competition – Maggi presents DPS STS Chef Minister - Professional Cooking Classes for Mothers, co-sponsored by Bengal Meat. The first workshop of the event is to be held on 27 February at ­7 pm and is targeted towards mothers interested in showcasing their home-taught cooking skills.

Interested mothers can register for this grand cooking workshop conducted by some topmost chefs of Dhaka city for free. The extremely ambitious 3-month long event will comprise three online cooking workshops and an in-person competition in the Gala round. The Grand Finale will be held physically after the three workshops where the Champion Mother will be presented with a professional certificate and trophy along with the exclusive prize money of BDT 100,000! Attendees will also receive free professional certificates upon completing the three initial sessions. Attendance in at least 1 workshop is mandatory to qualify for the grand gala competition.