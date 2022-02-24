Education

DPS STS School organises cooking competition for mothers

Prothom Alo English Desk
DPS STS School organises cooking competition for mothers

DPS STS School Dhaka is set to organise the biggest cooking competition – Maggi presents DPS STS Chef Minister - Professional Cooking Classes for Mothers, co-sponsored by Bengal Meat. The first workshop of the event is to be held on 27 February at ­7 pm and is targeted towards mothers interested in showcasing their home-taught cooking skills.

Interested mothers can register for this grand cooking workshop conducted by some topmost chefs of Dhaka city for free. The extremely ambitious 3-month long event will comprise three online cooking workshops and an in-person competition in the Gala round. The Grand Finale will be held physically after the three workshops where the Champion Mother will be presented with a professional certificate and trophy along with the exclusive prize money of BDT 100,000! Attendees will also receive free professional certificates upon completing the three initial sessions. Attendance in at least 1 workshop is mandatory to qualify for the grand gala competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School said, “The DPS STS Chef Minister is aimed at exploring the unique home-taught cooking skills of mothers and facilitating their journey towards becoming professionals at the hands of seasoned chefs of Dhaka. Through this workshop and competition, we hope to find Dhaka’s best food talents while also inspiring millions of others to believe in themselves and their food.”

DPS STS is extremely happy to introduce ‘Maggi’ as the title sponsor and ‘Bengal Meat’ as the co-Sponsor of the event. So, hurry up and register for the grand event at https://tinyurl.com/27s2c7yy. Seats are limited. To know more, please visit https://dpsstschefminister.com/

Advertisement
Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement