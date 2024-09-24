UCB partners with London School of Economics

James Abdey, said, “The LSE crafts its degree curriculums to provide students with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the modern global economy. LSE is a top 10 university so students at UCB get the best possible international education in accounting, business, economics, finance, management, and all aspects of social sciences. It was a pleasure for me to meet so many aspiring students and to share how the LSE designed programmes at UCB unlock numerous global study and career opportunities”.

Hew Gill said, “The degrees offered at UCB are designed by the LSE and taught by faculty who are approved by LSE so our students receive the best LSE education for career success.”

All attendees at the open day gained a comprehensive understanding of the educational pathways and career opportunities available through UCB’s partnership with LSE. As the country’s pioneering international education provider, UCB hopes to host more such events in the future, enabling many students to take the first step towards a fulfilling academic journey.