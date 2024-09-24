UCB partners with London School of Economics
Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) has partnered with London School of Economics (LSE) to offer local students the opportunity to study world-class curriculums in accounting, business, economics, management, finance, and social science.
UCB hosted an open day at their campus in Gulshan to provide students with an in-depth overview of the University of London (UoL) degrees available at UCB, according to a press release.
The event featured James Abdey, associate professor in statistics and associate international director at LSE.He offered valuable insights into what makes the LSE curriculum so special, and how a University of London (UoL) degree enhances career prospects for students.
Also present at the event were Manas Singh, CEO of STS; Hew Gill, president and provost of UCB; Muhammad Ismail Hossain, dean of academic affairs; and Kingshuk Gupta, chief operating officer of UCB.
Hew Gill opened the event with a speech explaining how international education gives Bangladeshi students the skills they need to succeed in their careers. James Abdey then made a presentation about how LSE designs its degree curriculums for students studying their degrees at UCB.
LSE is ranked number 6 in the QS World Ranking of Universities, so is among the very best universities in the world. Many LSE degrees are accredited by professional bodies such as ICA, CIMA, and ACCA so students may receive exemptions from professional exams when studying to become accounting, finance and data analytics professionals.
UCB offers four full degrees designed and assessed by the LSE. Students can complete all three years of their graduation at UCB and when they finish they can graduate in Dhaka or they can choose to receive their degree at the Graduation Convocation ceremony in London. The next UCB intake for the LSE designed degrees is on 14 October 2024.
James Abdey, said, “The LSE crafts its degree curriculums to provide students with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the modern global economy. LSE is a top 10 university so students at UCB get the best possible international education in accounting, business, economics, finance, management, and all aspects of social sciences. It was a pleasure for me to meet so many aspiring students and to share how the LSE designed programmes at UCB unlock numerous global study and career opportunities”.
Hew Gill said, “The degrees offered at UCB are designed by the LSE and taught by faculty who are approved by LSE so our students receive the best LSE education for career success.”
All attendees at the open day gained a comprehensive understanding of the educational pathways and career opportunities available through UCB’s partnership with LSE. As the country’s pioneering international education provider, UCB hopes to host more such events in the future, enabling many students to take the first step towards a fulfilling academic journey.