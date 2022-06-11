DU admission: Last Gha unit exam held

The admission test for Dhaka University’s Gha unit for the 2021-22 academic session was held on Saturday.

This was the last Gha unit test at Dhaka University as earlier this year the university’s academic council decided to abolish the unit from the next academic session.

From the 2022-23 academic session, Dhaka university admission tests will be held in four units instead of five.

The exam took place from 11:00am to 12:30pm at eight centres across the country.