DU admission: Last Gha unit exam held

From the 1980s, Dhaka University has been holding its admission test in five units. Out of them, Ka unit is for science, Kha for arts, Ga for commerce and Cha for institute of fine arts.
In Gha unit, students got a chance to switch the department they had during HSC.
But in March this year, the university council decided to abolish Gha unit and also to change the name of the units from the next academic session.
From the 2022-23 academic session, the units will be called – science unit, business studies unit, fine arts unit and arts, law and social science unit.
The university authorities said that they decided to get rid of Gha unit to reduce the burden of exams on applicants. They further said that students will still get the chance to switch their department in the arts, law and social science unit.
Dhaka University’s vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman inspected the exam halls at the social science building in the university.
He said, “The admission tests are being held under strict security. The tests are being held without a problem in centres outside of Dhaka too. I have also spoken with the examinees about the quality of the question and the management. They said they are satisfied.”
As many as 78,031 students registered for the Gha unit exam against 1,336 seats. 58 applicants are competing for every seat.